Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Albemarle worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

ALB opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

