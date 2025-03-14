Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of NiSource worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in NiSource by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

