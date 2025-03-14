Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.90 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

