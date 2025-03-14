Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 263,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

