Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $162.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

