Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.18 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,188 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.61.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $157.11 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

