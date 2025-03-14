Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,048 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.68. The stock has a market cap of $888.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

