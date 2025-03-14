Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

