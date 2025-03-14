Zilliqa Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $241.74 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,530.05 or 0.99892500 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,583.41 or 0.98760434 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 20,330,709,213 coins and its circulating supply is 19,647,554,198 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
