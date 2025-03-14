Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZVRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,391.60. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares in the company, valued at $403,697.46. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

