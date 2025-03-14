Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 2,301,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,264,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

