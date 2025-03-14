Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,626,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 665,968 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 370,511 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

