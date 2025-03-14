ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 1433150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

