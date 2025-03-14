Zebec Network (ZBCN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.65 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $70.65 million and $19.19 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,410,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,098,434,562 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,410,162.665661 with 74,098,434,568.545661 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00090186 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $17,273,411.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

