Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,523.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Zalando has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

