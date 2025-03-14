Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,523.0 days.
Zalando Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Zalando has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $38.51.
Zalando Company Profile
