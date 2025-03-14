Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for VMC Earnings

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

