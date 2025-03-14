Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $56,536.30 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,230.83. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

YMAB opened at $4.73 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

