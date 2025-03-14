Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.