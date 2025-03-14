Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

