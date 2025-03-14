Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.