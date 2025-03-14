Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

