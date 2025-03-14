XIDO FINANCE Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1,041.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,571.77 or 1.00197502 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars.

