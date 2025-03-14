World Mobile Token (WMT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.10 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $118.96 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00022401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

