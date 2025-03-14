WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

