WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
DGRE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $28.46.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.