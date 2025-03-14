WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.