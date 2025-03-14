Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $67,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. American Trust grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 64,045 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,650,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

