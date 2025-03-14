Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 343 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Read Our Latest Report on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.