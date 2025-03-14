Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 343 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.