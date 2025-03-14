Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 289 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,520 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $276.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

