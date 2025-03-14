Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

