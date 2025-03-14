Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $192.28 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.64.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.