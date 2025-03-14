Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

