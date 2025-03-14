Wintrust Investments LLC Has $55,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,201,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $261.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.86.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

