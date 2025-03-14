Wintrust Investments LLC Has $124,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

