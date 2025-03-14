Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Head-To-Head Survey

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and Windtree Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $235,000.00 1,441.30 -$50.39 million ($0.94) -4.29 Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($823.47) 0.00

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atyr PHARMA. Atyr PHARMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -79.44% -59.16% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -362.76% -79.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atyr PHARMA and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 6 1 3.14 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 360.97%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16,890.29%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Atyr PHARMA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atyr PHARMA beats Windtree Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

