Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,829 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 3.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 4.43% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $1,396,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $319.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $245.04 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.63 and its 200 day moving average is $310.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.