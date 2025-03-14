Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $168.57 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. The firm has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

