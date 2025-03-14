Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 83,588 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

