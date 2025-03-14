Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 63,583 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 292.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,583 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 593,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 401,825 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 499,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 340,476 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,064,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,563,000 after buying an additional 2,040,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

