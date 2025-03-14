Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,522,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

