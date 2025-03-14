Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$105.02 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$58.72 and a 52 week high of C$106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

