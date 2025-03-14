Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$106.41. 292,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$58.72 and a twelve month high of C$107.72.

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.