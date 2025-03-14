What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AMN FY2025 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

