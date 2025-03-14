What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for DFS Q2 Earnings?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $158.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

