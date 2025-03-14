Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.93 and traded as low as C$29.82. Westaim shares last traded at C$29.97, with a volume of 7,134 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Westaim
Westaim Stock Down 2.1 %
Westaim Company Profile
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.