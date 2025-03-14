Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.93 and traded as low as C$29.82. Westaim shares last traded at C$29.97, with a volume of 7,134 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Westaim Stock Down 2.1 %

Westaim Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$442.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.94.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

