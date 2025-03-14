WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.13. 2,594,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,849,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

WeRide Price Performance

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

