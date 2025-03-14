WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Releases Earnings Results

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
WeRide Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ WRD opened at $16.70 on Friday. WeRide has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
WeRide Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WeRide
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.