WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Releases Earnings Results

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

WeRide Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ WRD opened at $16.70 on Friday. WeRide has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

