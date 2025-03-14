Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.