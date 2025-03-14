Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

WFC opened at $68.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

