Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

