Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,822 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $159.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

