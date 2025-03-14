Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1,108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,875 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,781,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $54.46 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

